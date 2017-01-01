If 2016 taught economists anything, it’s that if you can’t predict the unexpected, you should at least be prepared for it. It’s a lesson forecasters will want to keep in their back pocket for 2017.

The past year produced a series of major unforeseen events that threw a wrench into Canadian and global economic assumptions. The utterly unpredictable Alberta wildfires have twisted Canadian economic data out of shape for six months, and counting. Internationally, the Brexit vote in Britain and the election of Donald Trump in the United States were, at best, seen as extreme long shots when the year began.

