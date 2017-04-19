Shame on us, the press, for not figuring out weeks or months ago that British Prime Minister Theresa May would call a snap election this year. Why wouldn’t she be opportunistic?

The Labour Party, under the hapless Jeremy Corbyn, is sinking fast. Recent polls put Labour some 20 percentage points below the Conservatives. Ms. May might not win the June election by a landslide, but she almost certainly will add some bulk to her skinny parliamentary majority (the Conservatives have 330 seats out of 650).

