U.S. President Donald Trump and his carbon-loving environmental chief Scott Pruitt are easy to criticize for their gassy prevarication on climate change and fossilized thinking about coal. But when it comes to fuel-efficiency standards, they aren’t the ones in denial.

The 2025 fuel-economy targets first set in 2010 by former president Barack Obama’s administration, and seconded by Canada’s then Conservative government, always seemed about as realistic as a hyperloop between Montreal and Toronto. Once oil prices tanked a few years later, they became just another example of fantasy climate regulation, a favourite game of self-proclaimed progressive politicians.

