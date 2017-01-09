Newly arrived Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. CEO Jason Rowe knows that in the highly competitive investment-banking sector, he needs to differentiate his firm from rivals. And he’s got a pitch ready to go.
Mr. Rowe, who was named head of the Canadian business last month after 15 years with the firm, plans to say that Goldman delivers a unique global perspective to Canadian clients.Report Typo/Error
