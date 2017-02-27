In spite of Brexit, the rise of Marine Le Pen and her armies of euroskeptics and the threat of Donald Trump-inspired trade wars, the euro zone, if not on fire, is chugging along rather nicely. Well, most of the euro zone. Greece is the glaring exception.

In the euro zone as a whole, annualized growth, at 2 per cent, is stronger than that of the U.S. On Monday, we learned that the European economic sentiment indicator was at its highest level since the height of the crisis, while loan growth to households was up 2.2 per cent in January, year on year. Companies are hiring again.

