A charismatic founder of a once high-flying subprime lender is dogged by scandal. Potential buyers circle the distressed company as regulators probe allegations of securities violations and risky mortgage practices.
Gerald Soloway and Home Capital Group Inc.?
Nope. California-based Countrywide Financial Corp., circa 2007.Report Typo/Error
Follow @barriemckennaon Twitter:
- Home Capital Group Inc$5.85-0.16(-2.66%)
- Countrywide Capital V$25.890.00(0.00%)
- Updated May 5 4:02 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.