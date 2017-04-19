Glen Hodgson is a senior fellow at the Conference Board of Canada.
Trade policy, particularly with the United States, has been a central driver of Canada’s economic evolution and wealth creation. Today, that stability is at risk under Donald Trump’s administration. The detailed Trump economic agenda is still forming, but arbitrary U.S. trade action would threaten Canadian economic interests. Retreating from free trade would be a disaster for Canada, which has built its wealth on selling, buying and investing with other countries.Report Typo/Error
