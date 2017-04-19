Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

How to craft a successful trade policy in the age of Trump Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Glen Hodgson

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Glen Hodgson is a senior fellow at the Conference Board of Canada.

Trade policy, particularly with the United States, has been a central driver of Canada’s economic evolution and wealth creation. Today, that stability is at risk under Donald Trump’s administration. The detailed Trump economic agenda is still forming, but arbitrary U.S. trade action would threaten Canadian economic interests. Retreating from free trade would be a disaster for Canada, which has built its wealth on selling, buying and investing with other countries.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

While Trudeau and Trump praise Canada-U.S. trade agreements, the president adds ‘we’ll be tweaking it’ (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular