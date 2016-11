There is not much money, so we shall just have to manage as best we can.

That was pretty much the message from Philip Hammond, the new man in charge of the U.K. Treasury, delivering his Autumn budget statement. No one expected good news with Brexit looming in the background (except a few hysterical Europhobic Tory MPs) and he duly obliged with a hideous prognosis of a widening public sector deficit and soaring government borrowing.

