Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
David Parkinson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Donald Trump’s new plan for deep cuts to corporate taxes might look like a naively simplistic conservative-populist gesture that fails to address some pretty basic fiscal and economic questions. And, in some ways, it is.

But at its root, it’s not much different from the Canadian model of the past two decades. And the most elegant solution to closing the fiscal gap created by Mr. Trump’s plan might also be a Canadian one: Something like a Goods and Services Tax.

