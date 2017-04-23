Okay, Torontonians (and Greater-Golden-Horseshoeians), we need to pinch ourselves. This dizzying dream of a housing boom – or nightmare, if you’re priced out of the market – is destined to end. History, and gravity, and a healthy cross-section of economic experts say so.

The key question, then, is how far prices will come down once the hot air goes out of the balloon. The answer may lie in just how much longer Toronto’s market remains in the stratosphere.

Report Typo/Error