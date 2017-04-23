Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

In Toronto real estate, short-term strain could help prevent long-term pain Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Okay, Torontonians (and Greater-Golden-Horseshoeians), we need to pinch ourselves. This dizzying dream of a housing boom – or nightmare, if you’re priced out of the market – is destined to end. History, and gravity, and a healthy cross-section of economic experts say so.

The key question, then, is how far prices will come down once the hot air goes out of the balloon. The answer may lie in just how much longer Toronto’s market remains in the stratosphere.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular