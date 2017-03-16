The likelihood of a euro zone breakup has diminished. In what was seen as a victory for the anti-populist, pro-European forces, the ruling VVD party of prime minister Mark Rutte emerged on top in the Dutch elections and investors took cheer.

On Thursday morning, the euro, which began to rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike on Wednesday, was trading at a one-month high. The gap, or "spread," between 10-year Dutch and German bonds narrowed, taking it to its lowest level since February.

Report Typo/Error