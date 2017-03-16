Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Investors cheer Dutch election result. But not so fast Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The likelihood of a euro zone breakup has diminished. In what was seen as a victory for the anti-populist, pro-European forces, the ruling VVD party of prime minister Mark Rutte emerged on top in the Dutch elections and investors took cheer.

On Thursday morning, the euro, which began to rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike on Wednesday, was trading at a one-month high. The gap, or "spread," between 10-year Dutch and German bonds narrowed, taking it to its lowest level since February.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular