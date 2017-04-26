Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has a financial problem that is really a crisis of confidence.
Right now, this is a meltdown at a scandal-plagued company that just fired its CEO amidst a regulatory investigation. But in Canada’s overheated residential real estate market, there are analysts predicting Home Capital’s woes could be the pin that pops a housing bubble.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Home Capital Group Inc$5.99-11.10(-64.95%)
- Updated April 26 4:46 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.