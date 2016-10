The Bank of Canada’s press statement this past Wednesday had a “dovish” tone and my interpretation is that central bank Governor Stephen Poloz would not be at all unhappy with a softer loonie.

‎The bank trimmed its growth forecast for 2016 to 1.1 per cent from 1.3 per cent and to 2 per cent from 2.2 per cent for 2017, “due in large part to slower near-term housing resale activity and a lower trajectory for exports.”

