Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Is the Bank of Canada’s tame inflation outlook correct? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bank of Canada is not worried about Canada’s surging inflation. But it felt a certain urgency to make sure you’re not worried about inflation, either – especially if you’re a currency or bond trader.

That may be the key takeaway from the central bank’s interest-rate decision Wednesday, in which it summed up its views on the Canadian economy and held its key rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent. Conspicuously, the bank’s rate announcement led with a discussion on inflation – which has been much lower down in the rate statements of the past six months. Anyone familiar with central bank communications will tell you that this is no accident.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Poloz says any changes to U.S. trade would have 'complicated' effects for Canada (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular