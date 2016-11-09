The markets delivered their opinion on Donald Trump’s probable victory in the U.S. presidential race hours before Hillary Clinton admitted defeat and it wasn’t pretty. The numbers said the American and global economies were about to enter the House of Pain and stay there; no escape possible.

But shortly after Mr. Trump took to the stage, the markets started to recover, even if they were still down on Tuesday’s close, when the punters and the polls still had Ms. Clinton waltzing into the White House. Could be that Mr. Trump’s presidency might not be an economic disaster after all even if it is, as The New Yorker magazine said Wednesday morning, “a tragedy for the Constitution, and a triumph for the forces, at home and abroad, of nativism, authoritarianism, misogyny, and racism.”

Report Typo/Error