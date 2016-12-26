Carl Mortished is a Canadian financial journalist and freelance consultant based in Britain.
Half a dozen bottles of fizz would be enough to get our Christmas-drinks party going, I reckoned, along with a cauldron of mulled wine, other assorted wines of different colours, plus beer and soft drinks. Six bottles of Prosecco were duly purchased – bubbly and festive but not too pricey and good for mixing with fruit cordials to make kirs and bellinis.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness