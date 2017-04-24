Marine Le Pen of the National Front almost certainly will not win the run-off election next month against Emmanuel Macron. Mr. Macron, of the centrist En Marche party, is headed to a coronation even though Ms. Le Pen came a close second in Sunday’s first-round presidential vote.

But that’s not to say she is finished, far from it. She will have earned record levels of support for the FN, which could do well in the National Assembly elections in June, allowing her and her party to emerge as the main opposition to Mr. Macron and his untested En Marche movement, which did not exist until a year ago. That means her messages will continue to shape debate none more so that her attack of “savage globalization.”

