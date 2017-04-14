I hope David Dao, the 69-year-old doctor dragged off the United Airlines flight screaming and bleeding, his nose and teeth smashed, will win millions in compensation – he is planning to sue the company.
I also hope his case unleashes a Peoples’ Spring against the choice-denying oligopolies that are smothering consumers in the United States and elsewhere in the wealthy world.Report Typo/Error
Follow @eregulyon Twitter:
- United Continental Holdings Inc$69.07-0.86(-1.23%)
- Updated April 13 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.