As U.S. retailers prepare for what could be one of the busiest Thanksgiving shopping weekends in years, Canada would be happy just to snap out of its retail sales funk.

Even with the federal government sending out enhanced Canada Child Benefit cheques during the summer, retail sales were flat in May and slipped on a month-to-month basis in each of June, July and August as debt-strapped consumers tightened their belts.

