Europe’s risk profile dropped a notch or two last night, when Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election. It did not disappear. To declare populism dying or dead in the long term is wildly premature.

Mr. Macron, the pro-EU, pro-euro centrist candidate, pulled off an unequivocal victory, with 66 per cent of the second-round vote. Marine Le Pen, the anti-EU, anti-globalization candidate, took 34 per cent.

Report Typo/Error