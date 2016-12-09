Everywhere, powerful people are beating their breasts about the underclass: the weak, the overlooked, the underachieving. It’s not just rowdies, like the American president-elect, who are banging the drum about “ordinary people.”

In Liverpool this week, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney hung his hat on a left-leaning hook and told his audience that British working men and women had never had it so bad since the middle of the 19th century. He was talking about the stagnation in incomes. Over the past decade, real wages have grown at the slowest rate since the 1860s, he said. Those mid-Victorian years, he suggested, were a lost decade for workers, disrupted by new technology such as steam engines and the telegraph and disturbed by populist demagogues, such as Karl Marx.

Report Typo/Error