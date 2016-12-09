Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Mark Carney says benefits of globalization are unevenly spread Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Carl Mortished

LONDON — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Everywhere, powerful people are beating their breasts about the underclass: the weak, the overlooked, the underachieving. It’s not just rowdies, like the American president-elect, who are banging the drum about “ordinary people.”

In Liverpool this week, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney hung his hat on a left-leaning hook and told his audience that British working men and women had never had it so bad since the middle of the 19th century. He was talking about the stagnation in incomes. Over the past decade, real wages have grown at the slowest rate since the 1860s, he said. Those mid-Victorian years, he suggested, were a lost decade for workers, disrupted by new technology such as steam engines and the telegraph and disturbed by populist demagogues, such as Karl Marx.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

BoE's Carney faces lawmakers on inflation, departure (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular