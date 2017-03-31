Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Maxed-out taxpayers limit fiscal choices in Canada Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Barrie McKenna

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Accountants will tell you that a switch goes off in peoples’ brains when they start paying more than half of what they earn in taxes. They feel angry and frustrated. Many look more aggressively for tax relief – legal or otherwise.

Five years ago, Nova Scotia was the only province with a top marginal income tax rate of 50 per cent. Today, that’s the case in seven out of 10, including every province east of Saskatchewan. In Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, top earners face an income tax bite of at least 53 per cent. This reality goes a long way toward explaining the ubercautious approach by Ottawa and many of the provinces during this year’s budget season.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Barrie McKenna on Twitter: @barriemckenna

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump tax cut doubts hit stocks, U.S. dollar (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular