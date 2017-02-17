General Motors just gave investors another reason to be wary of Tesla shares.
GM revealed this week that it wants to cut loose Opel, its European division (Opel in Britain is called Vauxhall). Opel has been losing fortunes for years, in spite of a valiant turnaround effort under GM boss Mary Barra. So GM is cutting its losses. Ms. Barra's plan is to sell Opel to France's Groupe PSA, owner of the Peugeot and Citroën brands.
