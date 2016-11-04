Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Friday’s two A-list Canadian economic releases capture the current state of the country’s economy in a hard-to-crack nutshell. Uneven. Inconsistent. Contradictory.

Spectacularly so-so.

Despite the excitement generated by the bottom-line numbers for Statistics Canada’s October employment report (much, much better than expected) and the September merchandise trade report (much, much worse than expected), both reports failed to live up to the wow factor promised in the initial headlines. The details were encouraging in places, discouraging in others.

