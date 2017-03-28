Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Natural-gas markets looking bullish (for now) Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Natural-gas markets are sending out bullish signals. Beware.

Tightening supplies, new outlets for demand, movements on pipeline tolls to make Western Canadian gas more competitive – if the summer’s a scorcher, prices could take off.

The risk in all of it is one that’s always lurking in the gas market: when wholesale prices climb into the sweet spot where shale fields can be developed at a reasonable profit, or when futures markets yield attractive opportunities to hedge, production quickly shoots up again. The party ends. It’s the way of the on-demand gas world brought about by fracking technology.

Jeffrey Jones

