The federal government heeded the advice of the business-dominated Economic Advisory Council and set out a new welcome mat for foreign investors in the recent Economic Statement. The threshold for review of foreign takeovers of Canadian companies will be raised to $1-billion from $600-million (up from just $369-million in 2015); a new agency, the Invest in Canada Hub, will be set up with a mandate to woo foreign corporations; and reviews of the security implications of foreign takeovers are likely to be limited.Report Typo/Error
