Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

New foreign investor policy must continue to measure takeovers by ‘net benefit’ yardstick Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Jackson

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The federal government heeded the advice of the business-dominated Economic Advisory Council and set out a new welcome mat for foreign investors in the recent Economic Statement. The threshold for review of foreign takeovers of Canadian companies will be raised to $1-billion from $600-million (up from just $369-million in 2015); a new agency, the Invest in Canada Hub, will be set up with a mandate to woo foreign corporations; and reviews of the security implications of foreign takeovers are likely to be limited.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog