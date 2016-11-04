“Canada?” The response was always one of surprise when I revealed that, no, I’m not American. “Oh, we get lots of Canadians here. Nice folks.”

Nothing brings into focus more vividly what the rest of the world thinks about Canada than travelling abroad. Having spent the past 10 days in Ireland, I was once again reminded that when others think of Canada, they usually think good things. The problem is, beyond that, they tend not to think of us at all.

