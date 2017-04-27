Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Ontario’s balanced budget is laudable, but where’s the plan to tackle debt? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It needed lots of economic luck and a bit of budgeting trickery to make it happen, but Ontario’s government has eliminated its budget deficit as promised. And just in time for an election, too.

The next step should be to tackle its more than $300-billion in net debt – roughly equal to the debts of the other nine provinces combined. The government is paying nearly $12-billion a year in interest alone on its debt – equal to 8 per cent of the total budget – and there’s a real danger that economic and demographic forces will conspire to keep that figure growing in the coming years. The province needs a plan to reverse what has become a chronic debt problem, while its financial conditions are as favourable as they have been in a decade.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Ontario's big budget question: Where to find $8.5-billion? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular