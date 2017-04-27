It needed lots of economic luck and a bit of budgeting trickery to make it happen, but Ontario’s government has eliminated its budget deficit as promised. And just in time for an election, too.

The next step should be to tackle its more than $300-billion in net debt – roughly equal to the debts of the other nine provinces combined. The government is paying nearly $12-billion a year in interest alone on its debt – equal to 8 per cent of the total budget – and there’s a real danger that economic and demographic forces will conspire to keep that figure growing in the coming years. The province needs a plan to reverse what has become a chronic debt problem, while its financial conditions are as favourable as they have been in a decade.

