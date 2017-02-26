Canadians may be in for a pleasant surprise when Canada’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product report comes out this week. But the data will come one day too late to colour the Bank of Canada’s interest-rate decision.

Statistics Canada will release GDP figures for December and for the fourth quarter on Thursday morning. Optimism about the likely numbers is riding high, thanks to a generally strong string of key indicators leading up to the GDP report. The consensus among economists is that real GDP grew at an annualized rate of close to 2 per cent in the quarter, well above the Bank of Canada’s most recent estimate of 1.5 per cent, published in mid-January.

