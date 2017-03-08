Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Carl Mortished

Special to The Globe and Mail

It’s not as bad as two drunks propping each other up, but the Peugeot takeover of GM’s European brands doesn’t set the pulse racing. But that is because you are looking at the years of losses, the unionized work forces, the weak EU economy and the car brands which look just a little bit tired. What you are missing is the glue that will stitch this deal together: it is politics and the man who is steering Peugeot’s takeover of Opel and Vauxhall has shown himself to be masterful in playing games with the nervous and worried people who govern the nations of Europe.

