Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Public investment and the innovation agenda Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Jackson

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In response to recent rethinking of economic development policy, the 2017 federal budget announces a more interventionist innovation agenda. However, it marks only a modest shift in direction.

The received wisdom among economists used to be that governments should just set broad “framework” policies such as low taxes, less regulation and fewer barriers to trade. It was up to the private sector to decide what and where to invest. Anything smacking of hands-on “industrial policy” was to be avoided.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Opinion: John Ibbitson: Liberal budget touts innovation, but really offers nothing (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular