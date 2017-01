The Bank of Canada’s newly released economic outlook is, essentially, the forecasting equivalent of a duck.

On the surface, calmly floating along. Underneath, a fury of frantic footwork just to stay in place.

And, with Donald Trump’s trade agenda disturbing the waters, drifting perceptibly toward the shores of an interest rate cut.

