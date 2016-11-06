Whatever the outcome of the tumultuous U.S. presidential election, it’s evident that the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA) will come under negative pressure. Republican nominee Donald Trump has asserted that NAFTA has caused the loss of many thousands of manufacturing jobs to Mexico. And concessions made to Bernie Sanders, the socialist runner-up in the Democratic primaries, have pushed Hillary Clinton to take a less-than-supportive position on free trade.Report Typo/Error
