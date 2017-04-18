Economist Derek Holt has a word of advice for the three levels of government that are looking for policy solutions to cool Toronto’s overheated housing market: Be careful what you wish for.

“Rich housing valuations already permeate much of the economy and behaviour, and taking steps against it at such elevated levels [in the housing market] risks seriously damaging the economy,” Mr. Holt, head of capital-markets economics at Bank of Nova Scotia, said in a note to clients on Tuesday morning.

