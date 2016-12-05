Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Renzi’s crushing defeat is not about populism, it’s about the economy Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The crushing defeat of Matteo Renzi, Italy’s centre-left prime minister, in Sunday’s referendum does not fit the conventional populist narrative as much as populist leaders such as France’s Marine Le Pen say it does.

Yes, Italy’s main populist party, the Five Star Movement, urged a No vote and had its wishes fulfilled when No triumphed, forcing Mr. Renzi into early retirement at age 41. But the result of the referendum was more about the clapped-out Italian economy than an alleged populist tidal wave hitting the European Union’s southern shores.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular