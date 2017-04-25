It is easy to figure out how U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber will affect Americans.

It’s going to make U.S. homes, renovations and furniture more expensive. Even before Monday’s move by the Trump administration to hit Canada with a preliminary 20-per-cent duty, the price of lumber was rising in anticipation of the looming dispute. Lumber is up 22 per cent since January, adding roughly $3,600 (U.S.) to the price of a typical new home, according to the U.S. National Association of Home Builders.

