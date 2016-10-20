Not much was expected to happen at Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting and not much did happen, except numb journalists guessing what colour tie ECB boss Mario Draghi would wear (it was a rather dull blue-and-white number).

But not a lot needed to happen because the euro zone economy, lubricated by the ECB’s massive quantitative easing program, is ambling along fairly well, thank you very much. In no way did the ever-staid Mr. Draghi declare victory, but he could not resist some self-congratulatory remarks. “Our policy is being transmitted more and more effectively to the economy,” he said at the Frankfurt press conference after the ECB’s governing council meeting, adding that “low rates have worked.”

