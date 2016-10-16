Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

South Korea will feel the pain of troubles at Samsung, Hyundai Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brian Milner

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

South Korea’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged Thursday at a record low 1.25 per cent after assessing such risks to the recovering economy as slowing export demand, soaring household debt and a likely rate hike later this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

One other deepening worry loomed over the policy meeting: The sea of troubles engulfing Samsung and Hyundai. South Korea’s two largest conglomerates account for at least one-third of Asia’s fourth-biggest economy. So any serious corporate woes are bound to have an outsized impact.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brian Milner on Twitter: @bmilnerglobe

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog