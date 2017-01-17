Euphoria that gushed into the oil patch as 2016 drew to a close is sure subsiding quickly.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’s renewed discipline on production accelerated gains in Canadian energy stocks, as investors grew hopeful – after long last – of an end to the downturn that has wrought so much pain on companies and governments that rely on their success.Report Typo/Error
Follow @the_Jeff_Joneson Twitter:
- Suncor Energy Inc$42.740.00(0.00%)
- Encana Corp$17.450.00(0.00%)
- Imperial Oil Ltd$45.130.00(0.00%)
- Noble Energy Inc$40.050.00(0.00%)
- Clayton Williams Energy Inc$145.250.00(0.00%)
- Exxon Mobil Corp$87.360.00(0.00%)
- TransCanada Corp$61.800.00(0.00%)
- Kinder Morgan Inc$22.550.00(0.00%)
- Updated January 17 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.