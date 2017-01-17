Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Stew of risks halt energy’s stock-market gains Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Euphoria that gushed into the oil patch as 2016 drew to a close is sure subsiding quickly.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’s renewed discipline on production accelerated gains in Canadian energy stocks, as investors grew hopeful – after long last – of an end to the downturn that has wrought so much pain on companies and governments that rely on their success.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

Also on The Globe and Mail

Global oil pact sends prices soaring (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular