Canada’s economy has hit the ground running in 2017. Now the Bank of Canada has little choice other than to play catch-up.

Friday’s real gross-domestic-product report showed that the economy expanded 0.6 per cent month over month in January, matching the strongest single-month growth since mid-2011. The gains were spread all over the economy: Manufacturing, construction, retail and wholesale trade, energy and mining all showed impressive growth.

