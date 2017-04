Todd Hirsch is the Calgary-based chief economist of ATB Financial, and author of the forthcoming book, Spiders in Space: Successfully Adapting to Unwanted Change, to be released April 20, 2017.

It may not feel like it, especially for the unemployed. But by most measures, Alberta’s recession of 2015-16 is starting to lift. Business confidence is slowly returning and forecasters are expecting modest economic expansion this year.

Report Typo/Error