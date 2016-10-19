Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The BRICs have cracked Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Glen Hodgson AND DANIELLE GOLDFARB

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The BRIC countries – Brazil, Russia, India and, in particular, China – led the rise of emerging markets for more than a decade. But the BRICs have cracked – collectively, they are no longer leading the way. Indeed, their economies are headed in very different directions.

To be sure, there are still tremendous opportunities for Canadian companies in emerging markets. According to the International Monetary Fund, developing-country markets represent half of the global economy in terms of purchasing power parity, and are growing much faster than industrial countries. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development reports that developing economies represent half of the top 10 host economies for flows of foreign direct investment. But business leaders and policy makers have moved beyond the BRICs as a grouping.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog