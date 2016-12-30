Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The euro zone will start to crack in 2017, as at least one country will decide it’s time to call it quits and leave the currency bloc.

As predictions go, this forecast may seem bold. Really, though, the monetary union has been inching toward collapse for a long time.

With apologies to Ernest Hemingway, how does a currency bloc fail? Gradually, and then suddenly. The year ahead is shaping up as the time when the euro zone’s amble toward dissolution picks up speed.

