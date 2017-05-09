Jeff Hanna figured it would be a fun, short-term promotion for his restaurant and bar in downtown Calgary.

It was January, 2015, when Mr. Hanna advertised a special at Barcelona Tavern on 8th Avenue: Customers could get 20-per-cent off the price of any bottle of wine in his cellar, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, until oil returned to $70 (U.S.) a barrel.

