Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The oil patch has one reason to toast another price slide Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Jeff Hanna figured it would be a fun, short-term promotion for his restaurant and bar in downtown Calgary.

It was January, 2015, when Mr. Hanna advertised a special at Barcelona Tavern on 8th Avenue: Customers could get 20-per-cent off the price of any bottle of wine in his cellar, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, until oil returned to $70 (U.S.) a barrel.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

Also on The Globe and Mail

A look at Newfoundland’s massive Hebron oil platform (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular