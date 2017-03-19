The federal Liberals have a credibility problem when it comes to their promise to renew Canada’s infrastructure: Much talk, no action.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has a chance to fix that perception and put as much as $16-billion into government coffers in the budget he is scheduled to table on Wednesday, if he moves forward aggressively with the sale of the country’s eight largest airports. The runway is clear. The government is sitting on a privatization plan filed last year by investment bank Credit Suisse. Pension plans and other deep-pocketed investors are lining up to buy these assets.

