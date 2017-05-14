Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The totalitarian capitalism of tech giants should trump your fears of populism Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Carl Mortished

LONDON — Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Carl Mortished is a Canadian financial journalist based in London

Of all the worrying things about populism, the most disturbing of all is that it doesn’t really exist. This terrifying anti-intellectual, anti-immigrant, protectionist ideology that is sucking up votes like a giant vacuum cleaner is merely a phantom that obscures our view of the new corporate tyrants that govern our world.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Snap shares crater at market open after dismal earnings report (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular