American capitalism is in terrible danger – and Donald Trump could be its nemesis.
The scattershot policy pronouncements from the Oval Office make it clear: This President will be no enemy of monopoly; he will seek to level no playing fields; he will erect no barriers to corporate power; nor he will appoint any watchdogs with a mission to curb market abuse or predatory commercial behaviour.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Amazon.com Inc$827.46+6.10(+0.74%)
- Alphabet Inc$813.67+4.11(+0.51%)
- Facebook Inc$134.19+0.05(+0.04%)
- Updated February 10 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.