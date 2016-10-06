Theresa May, Britain’s new Prime Minister, has turned the political page. She says the little people are in charge, globalization is over, bad bosses are to be brought to account and even central bankers must be brought to heel.

In her keynote speech at the Tory Party conference, she declared herself champion of a quiet and as-yet-unfinished revolution that started when the British people voted to leave the European Union. She will be interventionist, a scourge of bad business owners. She will meddle with markets, if necessary, for the benefit of “working people” and in a barbed comment that will still be ringing in the ears of Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, Ms. May let rip at the bank’s cheap money policy.

Report Typo/Error